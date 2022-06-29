Trenam Law Can't Rep PE Firm In Fight With Ex-CEO

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 29, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court affirmed Wednesday that a Tampa law firm can't represent a private equity company in a suit and countersuit with its shareholder. Lawyer Eric S. Koenig and his firm Trenam Kemker Scharf Barkin Frye O'Neill & Mullis PA can't represent private equity firm FlexFunds Holdings and majority stakeholder Jose Carlos Gonzalez in a suit it waged against the firm's former CEO Mario Rivero because Rivero, who is still a minority shareholder, filed a derivative countersuit against Gonzalez on behalf of FlexFunds. This means that Rivero himself is still a client of Trenam Kemker and the Florida Bar forbids...

