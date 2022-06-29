Rochester Diocese $147M Ch. 11 Deal To Be Heard In Jan.

By Sarah Jarvis (June 29, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A $147 million sex abuse claim settlement the bankrupt Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester reached with its insurers has been set for a discovery timeline, with a settlement hearing scheduled for late January 2023. According to a Tuesday stipulation and order signed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Paul R. Warren, an evidentiary hearing on the diocese's motion for approval of a $147,750,000 settlement with various insurers will be conducted in-person, beginning Jan. 24, 2023. Counsel for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors declined to comment, and counsel for the other parties didn't immediately respond to requests for comment late Wednesday. The diocese...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS