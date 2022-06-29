Insurer Looks To Slip Coverage Over Fatal NC Golf Cart Crash

By Hayley Fowler (June 29, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. said Wednesday it doesn't owe coverage to a man facing a wrongful death lawsuit over a golf cart accident that killed an 18-month-old in North Carolina, arguing the claims are explicitly barred under his insurance policies. The homeowner, car insurance and umbrella policies belonging to Nelson R. Epperley contain exclusions related to golf carts and where they're registered for use that prevent the insurer from having to defend him or pay damages in the underlying state case, Travelers said in an amended complaint filed in federal court. Travelers is seeking a declaration that it doesn't have to defend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS