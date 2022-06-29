Texas Justices Stay Out Of Property Management Fight

By Katie Buehler (June 29, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has declined to wade into a business dispute between investors and a real estate property manager, leaving intact a lower court order the manager says unfairly stripped him of his authority after the judge sent the dispute to arbitration. The justices on Tuesday denied property manager John Bollinger's petition for writ of mandamus, which had asked the state's high court to stay a Bandera County District Court's temporary injunction removing him as property manager for 16 multifamily housing complexes while a dispute with investors proceeded through arbitration. Bollinger and his company 3CM, which does business as 3CM...

