MDH Partners Inks $1.26B Deal Led By Eversheds Sutherland

By Faith Williams (June 29, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland announced on Wednesday it guided real estate investment company MDH Partners' sale of its $1.26 billion Sunbelt Logistics Group portfolio to an undisclosed global institutional investor. The Atlanta-based freight services company's portfolio consists of 58 industrial and bulk distribution properties totaling 9.7 million square feet in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, and the properties are located in major metropolitan areas, according to Wednesday's announcement. MDH Partners will continue to operate the warehouses and retain an unknown stake in the portfolio, the company said. "Closing the sale of the Sunbelt Logistics portfolio marks a...

