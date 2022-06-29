Venable In LA Recruits 3 Land Use Attys From Ervin Cohen

By Charlie Innis (June 29, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP said Wednesday it has hired three former Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP attorneys to join the firm's land use and zoning practice group in Los Angeles. Ellia Thompson is entering the firm as a partner, while Jeffrey Harlan and Jonathan H. Riker are joining as counsel. All three stand to boost Venable's presence in Southern California, according to the announcement. "Ellia, Jeff and Jonathan possess the mix of administrative and regulatory knowledge and litigation experience that clients have come to expect from our zoning and land use attorneys," said Ked Whitmore, chair of Venable's land use and zoning practice, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS