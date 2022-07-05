The Digital Markets Act: Key Implementation Issues To Watch

By Will Leslie, Lodewick Prompers, Cécile Manong and Florian Jonniaux (July 5, 2022, 9:17 AM BST) -- Following political agreement on its text in March, the Digital Markets Act, or DMA, should enter into force in October and begin applying next spring.[1] While much digital ink has already been spilled since the European Commission, or EC, proposed the DMA in December 2020, the practical reality is soon set to emerge. How the EC, would-be gatekeepers, other market participants and national regulators implement and participate in the rollout of the DMA will shape what it means in practice for digital markets. It will ultimately also determine the DMA's success as the most significant addition to the EC's regulatory toolbox...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS