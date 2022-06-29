Fla. Physical Therapy Clinic Workers Sentenced For Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (June 29, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Five individuals purportedly involved in an $8 million health care fraud scheme at a Florida physical therapy clinic have received varying prison sentences and were ordered to pay millions of dollars in restitution, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. The last of the defendants, Deandre Mitchell Gabriel, 33, was sentenced at a hearing Tuesday, according to the case docket. Gabriel got a sentence of two years in prison and three years of supervised release, the Justice Department said. Gabriel was also ordered to pay $30,810 in restitution. According to prosecutors, Gabriel was a patient recruiter at Polyclinic Healthcare Corp. in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS