Memo Shows DOD Is Cracking Down On Cybersecurity

By Daniel Ramish and Zachary Prince (July 7, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- In a memorandum dated June 16, the U.S. Department of Defense highlighted the ongoing risks for contractors that have not yet fully implemented National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171.[1] The memorandum reminds contracting officers of the numerous remedies available to the government if contractors do not comply with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement cybersecurity requirements. The DOD is unambiguously signaling that contractors cannot be complacent and wait until the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, program is rolled out in 2023, but must act now to meet existing contract requirements to safeguard controlled unclassified information, or CUI, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS