Miami-Dade Hails $100M, New Efforts To Tackle Housing Crisis

By Nathan Hale (June 30, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A couple of days after the country's top housing official tagged Miami as the "epicenter" of the national housing crisis, area leaders unveiled new initiatives and outside funding of up to $100 million from a nonprofit during an event Thursday that highlighted its multipronged efforts to address the situation. At the Building Blocks Housing Summit she convened, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the county's new goal of building at least 18,000 new units of affordable and workforce housing by the end of 2023, on top of thousands already planned. The mayor also revealed that Miami-Dade has partnered with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS