La. High Court Says Logging Co. Can't Trim Crash Suit

By Josh Liberatore (June 29, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Louisiana Supreme Court overturned a logging company's partial win Wednesday in a suit involving a crash between one of its drivers and another individual, finding that the company must face direct negligence and vicarious liability claims at this stage in the litigation. In a 4-0 opinion, the Louisiana high court said Reginald Martin may pursue vicarious liability and direct negligence claims against Greer Logging LLC, even though the company stipulated that driver Rodney Thomas was in the course and scope of his employment with Greer when he struck and injured Martin in 2016. A logging company must face direct negligence...

