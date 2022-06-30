11th Circ. Affirms Munich's Win In Reinsurance Dispute

By Hope Patti (June 30, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has no duty to reimburse a Florida intergovernmental risk management company for its coverage of an insured in an underlying suit, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed after refusing to apply a follow-the-fortunes clause that did not appear in the parties' reinsurance agreement. A Florida federal court correctly granted summary judgment to Munich in its coverage dispute with Public Risk Management of Florida, a three-judge panel said in Wednesday's opinion. The panel found that the defense and settlement costs that PRM paid to the city of St. Pete Beach were not covered under the agreement. "The relevant insurance provisions in...

