How A New DOD Rule Improves Commercial Item Acquisitions

By Francis Purcell and Mona Adabi (July 12, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense recently issued a final rule that revises the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement. The new rule, DFARS 212.102, makes it easier for DOD contracting officers to rely on past commercial sales to the government as fair evidence of a prior commercial item determination, or CID, for a particular item. Federal procurement regulations require contracting officials to analyze and document whether specific products or services meet the Federal Acquisition Regulation definition of "commercial product" or "commercial service" in the form of a CID. DFARS 212.102 instructs contracting officers on the treatment of prior CIDs and nontraditional defense...

