UBS Strikes $25M Deal With SEC Over Alleged Trading Fraud

By Al Barbarino (June 29, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and UBS Financial Services Inc. agreed to a $25 million settlement Wednesday on claims that the firm sold roughly $2 billion of a complex investment strategy without properly explaining the risks to its advisers and clients. From February 2016 through February 2017, UBS marketed and sold the so-called Yield Enhancement Strategy, or YES, to about 600 investors through its advisers but failed to provide the advisers with adequate training or oversight, according to the settlement order. As a result, some advisers didn't understand the significant downside risk, which in turn was not adequately conveyed to...

