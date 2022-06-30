4th Circ. Vacates Insurance Exec's Bribery Conviction

By Ben Zigterman (June 30, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ordered a new trial for the owner of an insurance conglomerate and his consultant, who were convicted in 2020 of conspiring to bribe North Carolina's insurance commissioner by offering millions of dollars to reassign a regulator overseeing the conglomerate. A three-judge panel on Wednesday vacated the convictions against Greg E. Lindberg and John D. Gray, finding that a jury instruction was improperly given and not harmless. "We hold that the district court erred by instructing the jury that an 'official act' — an element of the crime of honest services fraud — was present as a matter of law," U.S....

