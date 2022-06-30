Credit Reporting Agencies Hit With Suit Over Faulty Reports

By Katryna Perera (June 30, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The three major U.S. consumer credit reporting agencies and an auto finance company were hit with a suit in Illinois federal court Wednesday by a consumer who claims the companies violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by failing to follow reasonable procedures to assure maximum possible accuracy in the preparation of his consumer reports. Plaintiff David Smith, a Chicago resident, filed a complaint against Exeter Finance LLC, Experian Information Solutions Inc., Equifax Information Services LLC and TransUnion LLC. Exeter is an auto finance company that regularly "furnishes" credit information to the three consumer credit reporting agencies, according to the complaint....

