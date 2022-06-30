Ohio AG Says 6-Week Abortion Ban Should Remain In Place

By Eric Heisig (June 30, 2022, 10:21 AM EDT) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday urged the state's high court to not block a law that essentially bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, saying nothing about Ohio's legislative history suggests that state lawmakers ever intended to grant that right. Yost, a Republican, argued that the Ohio Constitution does not confer upon residents the right to obtain an abortion. His filing says that almost all the constitutional language relied upon by the abortion clinics seeking to block the law was adopted in 1851, 17 years after the state criminalized abortion. It remained illegal until the U.S. Supreme Court issued...

