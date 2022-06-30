Mortgage Co. Hits Ch. 11 With $500M Debt After Layoffs

By Vince Sullivan (June 30, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT) -- Mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Thursday days after laying off hundreds of employees, listing $500 million or more in debt in its initial filings. First Guaranty said in a statement it is having cash flow problems as a result of a tightening mortgage refinance and origination market due to shrinking home inventory. After doing $10.6 billion of loan origination work in 2021, the company said in court filings it was only on pace to do less than $6 billion of work in 2022. "While we have made considerable efforts to address our...

