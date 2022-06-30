NJ Senate Confirms 2 Prosecutors, 10 Judges

By Nick Muscavage (June 30, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate on Wednesday approved the nominations of two new county prosecutors and 10 Superior Court judges, giving the green light to a slate of judges that will help fill the record number of judicial vacancies the state is currently facing. The two new county prosecutors confirmed by the Senate include LaChia L. Bradshaw for the post of Burlington County prosecutor and John P. McDonald for the role of Somerset County prosecutor. Bradshaw is succeeding Scott A. Coffina, who joined Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP after leaving his post as prosecutor earlier this month, and McDonald is replacing...

