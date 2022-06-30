NJ Atty Can't Pause Overbilling Suit Amid Corruption Cases

By Nick Muscavage (June 30, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday upheld a trial court ruling that declined to pause Holmdel Township's complaint against attorney Matthew O'Donnell for allegedly defrauding and overbilling the municipality while serving as its contracted special counsel. O'Donnell tried to secure a stay of the action through an interlocutory appeal while he cooperates with the government in a separate corruption case involving multiple public officials. The corruption probe ensnared former assemblyman Jason O'Donnell — who is not related to Matthew O'Donnell — and other former public officials on charges of pocketing thousands of dollars in bribes from the attorney in exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS