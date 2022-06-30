Jury Hits Asus With $660K Verdict In Color Tech Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (June 30, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury on Thursday slapped Asus with a damages verdict of almost $660,000 for inducing infringement of a patent covering color control technology, arriving at a lower amount than a different jury's finding last year that was partially overturned. Following a three-day trial, the jurors determined Asus, known officially as Asustek Computer Inc., owed Lone Star Technological Innovations LLC $659,106 in damages for inducing infringement of a patent that controls the saturation and hue of colors in digital video images. However, the jury found Asus, which manufactured computer monitors and LED projectors that allegedly used the disputed technology, did...

