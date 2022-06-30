Ga. Court Lifts Contempt For Atty Who Refused Judge's Order

By Kelcey Caulder (June 30, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday reversed a state judge's criminal contempt ruling against an attorney who refused to hand over a notebook to him, saying the attorney was never given a chance to defend himself. The appellate panel said Judge Michael T. Muldrew of the Superior Court of Bulloch County, who was later recused from the case, improperly held attorney Francys Johnson of Davis Bozeman Johnson Law in criminal contempt in September 2021 after the attorney handed of a notebook to a court clerk instead of to the judge. "The trial judge imposed upon Johnson the sanction of jail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS