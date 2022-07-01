Firm Must Face Malpractice Suit Over Prudential Bias Row

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 1, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A lower court in New Jersey "went too far" in its dismissal of a legal malpractice suit against a firm accused of steering its clients' employment suits into arbitration in exchange for bonuses, an appeals panel said Thursday, reversing the decision. Linda Guyden's suit against her former law firm Leeds Morelli & Brown LLP will continue in court, despite a lower-court judge's having called it a "miscarriage of justice" to continue the case. New Jersey Appellate Judges Garry Rothstadt, Jessica Mayer and Arnold Natali Jr. found that Guyden could still prove that she was harmed by Leeds Morelli's schemes to push...

