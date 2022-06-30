Del. Class Action Over Carvana Stock Offer Can Move Ahead

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 30, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of online used car platform Carvana Co. who are alleging breaches of fiduciary duties in a $600 million direct stock offering may proceed with their class action against the father and son who founded the company, Delaware's Court of Chancery ruled Thursday. Shareholders say that at the height of the pandemic, Carvana founder Ernest Garcia II and his son Ernst Garcia III, the company's chairman, president and CEO, executed a direct offering of stock to themselves and hand-picked investors at a price below fair market value, while excluding public stockholders from participating in the offering. In a ruling Thursday, Chancellor...

