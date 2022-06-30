NJ Allowed To Cancel Atlantic City Arbitration Award

By Hailey Konnath (June 30, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law giving the state oversight of localities in financial distress also gives the Garden State the power to vacate an arbitration award in a dispute between Atlantic City and law enforcement, a state appellate court ruled Thursday. The three-judge panel said the state's legislature "clearly granted the state such broad authority" and intended the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act to supersede arbitration law. It also instructed the courts to construe the law "liberally" given the state's interest in addressing severe fiscal distress, the appellate court said. The panel affirmed a lower court's May 2021 decision throwing out a...

