Gov. Didn't Mislead Research Co. In $22M Bid, GAO Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 6, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office denied a bid challenge from a North Carolina-based research company that claimed the government sabotaged its $22 million proposal, finding a lack of evidence that the government held "misleading discussions" during its selection process. GAO General Counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez rebuffed RTI International's claims that the government directed the research company to make a specific change to its staffing in order to purposely increase the cost of the proposal to manage fisheries in Indonesia. Perez wrote that the agency fairly denied RTI's proposal, as agency technical evaluators believed that having a key staff member — known as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS