Ute Tribe Asks 10th Circ. To Undo Sanctions In Employee Row

By Caleb Symons (July 1, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe wants to escape a $330,000 sanctions bill it owes to two former employees, denying their claims that it sought arbitration against one in retaliation for his testimony in a labor dispute and calling the penalty a "plain usurpation of power" by a Utah federal judge. In an opening brief filed with the 10th Circuit on Wednesday, the tribe said it initiated arbitral proceedings against a former financial consultant, John Jurrius, in early 2020 because he violated their earlier settlement by participating in another former Ute employee's federal lawsuits. The settlement deal — resolving, in 2009, allegations that...

