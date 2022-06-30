COVID Tester Hits BCBS Unit With Competition Counterclaims

By Bryan Koenig (June 30, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 testing provider GS Labs LLC has filed competition counterclaims against Blue Cross Blue Shield's Minnesota unit, hitting back against allegations of "laboratory profiteering" by submitting inflated reimbursement claims. GS Labs' counterclaims, filed Wednesday, are its second attempt to accuse a member of the BCBS network of trying to drive it out of business. Like similar proposed antitrust counterclaims in separate litigation with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, or Blue KC, GS Labs is trying to turn around allegations that its virus testing reimbursement claims to insurers are wildly inflated. GSL defended its charges — which insurers are supposed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS