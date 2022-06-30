Court Says $20M Deal For Houston Skyscraper Not Binding

By Katie Buehler (June 30, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday said a Houston real estate company's letter of intent to pay $20 million for a downtown skyscraper was not an enforceable contract, and affirmed the dismissal of fraud and breach of contract claims brought by the potential buyer. The three-justice First Court of Appeals panel ruled a Harris County District Court judge correctly determined in September 2019 that Jetall Cos. Inc.'s letter of intent in the transaction wasn't enforceable because it didn't contain specific terms, such as when the earnest money payment was due. Jetall's letter, referred to in court documents as an "LOI," also...

