Growth Of Cannabis Industry Raises Labor Law Questions

By Gabriel Jiran and Sarah Westby (June 30, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Adult-use cannabis has arrived in the tri-state area: New Jersey's first adult-use dispensaries opened in April, while Connecticut and New York expect sales to begin late this year or early 2023. Several other states across the country have legalized cannabis for medical and adult use over the past two years, and many more have initiatives underway. Among the numerous legal and practical questions facing industry participants is whether states that have recently legalized cannabis cultivation, manufacture and use will see a new wave of cannabis workers. If so, where will these workers come from and what law will govern the employer-employee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS