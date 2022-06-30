Reining In Overbroad M&A Noncompetes Amid FTC Scrutiny

By Greg Heltzer and Alex Grayson (June 30, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Signaling its continued commitment to cracking down on overly broad mergers and acquisitions noncompete provisions, the Federal Trade Commission recently made significant limitations to a noncompete in an acquisition agreement for 60 gas stations.[1] The enforcement action reaffirmed the importance of narrowly tailoring such M&A noncompetes by limiting the scope of the provision in terms of duration and geographic radius affected. This is not a one-off FTC enforcement action. The FTC has challenged overly broad noncompetes several times recently[2] and will continue to do so in the future. FTC Chair Lina Khan warned that "firms may not use a merger as an...

