Insurer Sues New York Marina Over Detained Boat

By Emily Enfinger (June 30, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An insurer claims a Brooklyn, New York, marina spiked storage rates and refuses to release a boat that was stored on a prepaid contract until the difference is paid. The Standard Fire Insurance Co., an affiliate of Travelers, filed a complaint in New York federal court against Moonbeam Gateway Marina on Thursday, alleging the marina violated a prepaid contract for storage by increasing the storage rate by about 16.5 times the contractual rate and refusing the boat's release until payment is made. The insurer, who claims ownership of the vessel, is requesting a declaratory judgment, saying it doesn't owe the marina...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS