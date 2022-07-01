6th Circ. ERISA Ruling Could Lead To Circuit Split

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 1, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit handed employers a win when it tossed a 401(k) mismanagement suit brought by CommonSpirit Health retirees, but experts say a circuit split could be brewing as more courts interpret the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in a similar case against Northwestern University that addressed pleading standards. In a published opinion on June 21, a three-judge Sixth Circuit panel held in Yosaun Smith v. CommonSpirit Health et al. that retirees failed to plausibly allege that the hospital chain breached its fiduciary duty under the law by offering a suite of higher-fee, actively managed mutual funds in their 401(k) retirement plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS