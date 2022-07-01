Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. ERISA Ruling Could Lead To Circuit Split

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 1, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit handed employers a win when it tossed a 401(k) mismanagement suit brought by CommonSpirit Health retirees, but experts say a circuit split could be brewing as more courts interpret the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in a similar case against Northwestern University that addressed pleading standards.

In a published opinion on June 21, a three-judge Sixth Circuit panel held in Yosaun Smith v. CommonSpirit Health et al. that retirees failed to plausibly allege that the hospital chain breached its fiduciary duty under the law by offering a suite of higher-fee, actively managed mutual funds in their 401(k) retirement plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!