PDVSA Looks To Block ConocoPhillips' Asset Seizure Request

By Caroline Simson (June 30, 2022, 10:25 PM EDT) -- PDVSA is asking a Delaware court to toss or stay litigation filed by ConocoPhillips targeting the Venezuelan state-owned company's shares in Citgo, pointing to an ongoing appeal that's set to resolve a thorny issue relating to U.S. sanctions that's arisen in several other related cases. The Venezuelan company argued in a brief filed Wednesday that ConocoPhillips cannot obtain the order it's seeking, which would authorize an eventual attachment order against PDV Holding Inc., unless the sanctions are lifted or the U.S. company obtains a specific license from the Biden administration. PDV Holding is a PDVSA subsidiary that is the indirect parent company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS