Historic Virgin Islands Resort Sues Feds Over Land Ownership

By Dorothy Atkins (June 30, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The operator of a storm-damaged historic Caneel Bay resort sued the federal government in the Virgin Island district court Thursday, accusing the federal government of violating a 1983 agreement by refusing to acknowledge the company's ownership of the land the hotel sits upon. In a 26-page complaint, EHI Acquisitions LLC claims the federal government refused its "good faith" $70 million resort title-transfer offer in 2019 after back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes in 2017 damaged the luxury resort. The government has since contested EHI's ownership of the land, which is set on a 170-acre peninsula in the Virgin Islands National Park. EHI argues...

