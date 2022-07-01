Ohio Supreme Court Declines To Block 6-Week Abortion Ban

By Eric Heisig (July 1, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT) -- Ohio's high court on Friday declined to immediately stop the state from enforcing a Republican-passed law essentially banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, rebuffing an initial attempt from clinics to try their arguments in state court following last week's major U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The state Supreme Court's order was terse, only saying "motion denied" in relation to an emergency stay request from several clinics. The order means women in Ohio cannot obtain an abortion after certain electrical impulses are detected, and that any doctors who provide one could be charged with a fifth-degree felony. A Cincinnati federal judge in 2019...

