Ill. Panel Adds Another Virus Coverage Loss For Restaurants

By Josh Liberatore (June 30, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel again sided against restaurant operators seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses, ruling Thursday that a group of eateries didn't suffer direct physical loss of or damage to property because of COVID-19. A three-judge panel said 14 restaurant and tavern operators in Illinois aren't entitled to coverage under commercial property damage liability policies with Society Insurance for losses they sustained when their home state issued COVID-19 shutdown orders starting in March 2020 that forced restaurants to stop offering dine-in services. "Plaintiffs' business interruption claim resulting from institution of the COVID-19 executive orders constituted an economic loss and not a 'physical...

