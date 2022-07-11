What Gov't Contractors Can Do With Scant Inflation Guidance

By Jason Workmaster, Alex Sarria and Connor Farrell (July 11, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. is experiencing decades-high inflation, the effects of which are being felt by businesses across the country. Government contractors are not immune from these pressures and, given this challenge, Congress and industry alike have called upon the procuring agencies to take action. The U.S. Department of Defense has released guidance on the issue, which follows previous guidance from the General Services Administration. In this article, we detail the fairly limited responses from the DOD and the GSA to the problem of inflation, and identify some other potential avenues for government contractors to consider as they seek relief from the effects...

