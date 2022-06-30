Mass. Power Plant Approved For Ch. 11 Disclosure Docs

By Vince Sullivan (June 30, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts power plant owner received court approval from a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday for its Chapter 11 plan disclosures that describe a restructuring transaction that will swap out $290 million of secured debt for the equity in a reorganized company. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney John T. Weber of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP said when Salem Harbor Power Development LP first filed for bankruptcy in March, it contemplated a toggle plan where the company could choose between a stand-alone restructuring transaction or a sale of its gas-fired plant. He said that after the conclusion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS