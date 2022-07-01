Indicted Aerospace Execs Say DOJ Ignoring Legit No-Poach

By Bryan Koenig (July 1, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Six former executives and managers from Raytheon and its outsourced engineering services providers want the criminal indictment against them tossed, telling a Connecticut federal judge the U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors "ignored all evidence of the legitimate, procompetitive reasons for the alleged no-poach agreements." The defendants blasted the criminal case against them in a pair of briefs Wednesday, one seeking outright dismissal and the other seeking additional transcripts from the grand jury that indicted them, specifically those portions showing prosecutors' "legal instructions." The overarching theory of the two briefs: In its zeal to go after any and all arrangements inhibiting worker...

