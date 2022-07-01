Insurer's Mack Truck Suit Against Auction Co. Trimmed

By Ben Zigterman (July 1, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge trimmed Atlantic States Insurance Co.'s suit against vehicle auction corporation Copart Inc., which was sued for selling a Mack truck that was connected to a workplace injury. The insurer had sued Copart on behalf of the injured employee's employer, but U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. said that under Pennsylvania law, ASIC was only allowed to sue on behalf of the employee. Atlantic States Insurance saw most of its claims tossed against a vehicle auction company, which it had sued after the company sold a Mack truck that was linked to a workplace injury. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)...

