Trade Court Backs Denial Of Benefits To Ex-AT&T Workers

By Alex Lawson (June 30, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld the U.S. Department of Labor's denial of benefits to former AT&T workers Thursday, ruling that the agency made clear that its decision was driven by verified statements from the company. In a case brought by former AT&T call center workers looking to recoup benefits under the Trade Adjustment Assistance program after claiming their jobs were outsourced, the CIT had twice rebuked the agency for improperly relying on unverified information about the fate of those jobs. With its third bite at the apple, the DOL clarified for the court that it had actually relied on...

