Ex-Hedge Fund Star Awarded $52M In Defamation Arbitration

By Hailey Konnath (June 30, 2022, 11:43 PM EDT) -- D.E. Shaw & Co. on Wednesday was ordered to pay its former managing director Daniel Michalow $52 million following arbitration in which he lobbed defamation and gender discrimination claims against the prominent hedge fund, according to a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority filing. The FINRA arbitration panel said D.E. Shaw and four of its executives owe Michalow $52.1 million in compensatory damages for defamation. "The panel specifically finds that claimant did not commit sexual misconduct," it said. Michalow's other claims and requests for damages were denied, the panel said. The award filing didn't include details of the underlying case, but it was...

