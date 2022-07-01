Vietnam Hit With $1B Claim From Real Estate Developer

By Caroline Simson (July 1, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An industrial real estate developer is seeking more than $1 billion from Vietnam after the country allegedly tried to force it into liquidation under questionable circumstances. Tan Tao Investment & Industry Corp., or ITACO, said Thursday that it had launched a treaty-based arbitration claim against the Southeast Asian country, adding that it was "faced with no other choice" after Vietnam sought to commence liquidation proceedings against it on the basis of a $900,000 debt, even though ITACO is a multibillion-dollar company. The company, which is chaired by Vietnamese-born entrepreneur Maya Dangelas, said that the debt had arisen from a contract involving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS