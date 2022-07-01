Coverage Suit Over Poppy Seed Stroke Claims Sent To NY

By Ganesh Setty (July 1, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Ohio Security Insurance Co.'s suit seeking to escape coverage of a nut company facing product liability claims after a woman said she suffered strokes from ingesting unwashed poppy seeds must take place in the Southern District of New York, a New Jersey federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said in her unpublished ruling Thursday that the underlying suit filed by Rebecca Lancia and her husband in New Jersey state court cannot be the "sole basis" for the court to exercise specific personal jurisdiction over Premium Food Group Inc. and Nut Cravings Inc. in the coverage dispute. A New...

