GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (July 1, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Senior in-house lawyers at Ernst & Young LLP are under review for how they failed to timely disclose knowledge that some EY professionals cheated on accounting exams. And the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has left general counsel grappling with the fallout, including whether a company can be criminally charged for helping an employee obtain an abortion in a different state. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Ernst & Young Fined $100M for CPA Exam Cheating As part of a $100 million enforcement action announced June...

