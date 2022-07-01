7th Circ. Upholds Walmart ADA Loss Over Employee's Firing

By Lauraann Wood (July 1, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Thursday it wouldn't disturb an Illinois jury's finding that Walmart unlawfully fired a deaf and blind cart attendant, ruling the retail giant is simply trying to rehash facts the jury already determined. There was enough evidence during trial for reasonable jurors to conclude that Walmart flouted the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing former cart attendant Paul Reina, who is developmentally impaired, with a reasonable work accommodation, a three-judge panel said. Walmart argued the jury shouldn't have found Reina capable of handling traditional and motorized carts or providing customer service, but the company's theory "asks us...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS