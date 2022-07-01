Amtrak Collision In Mo. Leads To Dueling Suits

By Linda Chiem (July 1, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Amtrak and BNSF Railway Co. have alleged a dump truck operator's negligence led to the recent collision and derailment near Mendon, Missouri, that left four people dead, while the dump truck driver's widow has alleged the ultra hazardous railway crossing wasn't properly inspected or maintained. The dueling allegations were leveled in the first of what's expected to be multiple lawsuits stemming from the June 27 collision between an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago and a dump truck transporting aggregate to a nearby construction site that was crossing the tracks. Three train passengers and the driver of the...

