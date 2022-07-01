Calif. Appeals Court Rejects Challenge To PAGA

By Irene Spezzamonte (July 1, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT) -- California's Private Attorneys General Act allowing workers to sue employers on behalf of the state doesn't violate the state's constitutional separation of powers, a California appellate court ruled, saying a state Supreme Court decision already made that determination. In a unanimous published opinion, a three-judge panel in the Fourth Appellate District turned down on Thursday the California Business & Industrial Alliance's argument that the trial court misapplied the state high court's 2014 decision in Iskanian v. CLS Transportation Los Angeles LLC when it dismissed its suit challenging PAGA. "Despite plaintiff's allegation in its complaint that Iskanian is 'incorrect,' and its arguments...

