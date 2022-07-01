Mogul Says Fraud Loss Based On Atty's 'Grotesque Lies'

By Richard Crump (July 1, 2022, 5:04 PM BST) -- An airline tycoon has sought permission to revive his attempt to set aside a $4 million fraud judgment against him, claiming at a London court on Friday that the ruling was the result of the "most grotesque lies and deceits" practiced in the English courts. Farhad Azima claims that new evidence detailing an alleged conspiracy — involving a former Dechert LLP lawyer — to hack his private communications "overwhelmingly demonstrates" that a fraud case against him brought by a United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund was "pervasively dishonest." "It really does show there has been a very serious fraud practiced...

